Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.89

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)'s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and traded as low as $4.73. Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 401,879 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

