Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 16,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 201,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Solvay Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.

About Solvay

(Get Free Report)

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.