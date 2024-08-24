Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.02

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.02 and last traded at $68.43, with a volume of 14492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Sonova to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Sonova Price Performance

Sonova Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.5687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

