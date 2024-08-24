Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sony Group

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $91.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average of $86.13. The company has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sony Group has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $100.88.

Sony Group’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sony Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,280,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,169 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 8,495.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,073,000 after purchasing an additional 838,543 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,558,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,033,000 after purchasing an additional 774,502 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,150,000 after purchasing an additional 342,025 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,338,000 after buying an additional 277,537 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sony Group

(Get Free Report

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.