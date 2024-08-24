Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.51 and last traded at $18.51. Approximately 285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.