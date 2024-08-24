Sound Stewardship LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sound Stewardship LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 94,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 93,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,978,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.53 on Friday, hitting $277.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,933. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.82 and its 200 day moving average is $260.46. The company has a market cap of $416.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

