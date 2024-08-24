Sound Stewardship LLC Has $626,000 Position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPLC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 10,039.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 156,418 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 1,764.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 146,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 138,460 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 434,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 66,114 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 79,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 57,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,563,000.

NYSEARCA:TPLC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.91. 8,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,335. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $240.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

