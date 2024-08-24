Sound Stewardship LLC Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 3.8% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

FNDF traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 799,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,923. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.