Sound Stewardship LLC Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Sound Stewardship LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sound Stewardship LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 61,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BSJP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,178. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $23.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.