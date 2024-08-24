Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Insider T L. Arnold, Jr. Sells 4,667 Shares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) insider T L. Arnold, Jr. sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $157,324.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,226.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SBSI opened at $33.84 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.91 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 185.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

