S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Boosted by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 2.7% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of S&P Global worth $72,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,652,862,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $351,774,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in S&P Global by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,762,000 after purchasing an additional 616,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,669,000 after purchasing an additional 360,909 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $142,526,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %

SPGI stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $500.59. 679,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.19. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $502.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

