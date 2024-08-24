SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Purchased by &Partners

&Partners grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,834,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,286,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 148,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FEZ traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.54. 146,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,124. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

