SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) Shares Acquired by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 4.55% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,322,000.

Get SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEMM traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.33.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.