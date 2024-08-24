SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13,920.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000.

XHB traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,828. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.41.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

