Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.07

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.07 and traded as high as C$31.71. Spin Master shares last traded at C$31.37, with a volume of 42,382 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$563.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$583.31 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.9961832 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

