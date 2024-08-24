Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 0.7% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter.

DFIP traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $41.91. 35,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,744. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $42.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

