Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,568 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,110,000. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,397,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.68. 172,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,336. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

