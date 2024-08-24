Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,014,029 shares of company stock worth $581,682,074. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $69.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,827,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,990,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.69. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The stock has a market cap of $300.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

