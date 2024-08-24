Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.72.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.
