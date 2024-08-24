Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Shares Down 10.3%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 14,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 4,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Stabilis Solutions Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 million, a P/E ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 167,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

