Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.43. 10,005,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,028,839. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.