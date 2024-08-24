Steem Trading 17.3% Higher This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Steem has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $91.94 million and approximately $20.14 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,265.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.57 or 0.00573509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00105376 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.50 or 0.00269979 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00032529 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00041661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00075320 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 469,736,076 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

