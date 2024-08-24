StockNews.com Downgrades JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JKS

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

JinkoSolar Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.