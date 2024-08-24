StockNews.com Lowers CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $521.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $26.87.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $89.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CNB Financial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 51,080 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CNB Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

