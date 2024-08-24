StockNews.com Lowers InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of InfuSystem to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

InfuSystem stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. InfuSystem has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $141.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663,000.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in InfuSystem by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the second quarter worth $131,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in InfuSystem by 52.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

