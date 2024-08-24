StockNews.com Lowers PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

PEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.53.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $175.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.18 and a 200 day moving average of $170.69. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,686,139,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,631 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after buying an additional 1,345,065 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,603,000 after buying an additional 1,179,922 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

