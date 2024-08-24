STP (STPT) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.64 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. STP has a total market capitalization of $87.16 million and $3.64 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,170.29 or 0.99984644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008245 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012321 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04516391 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $2,753,197.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

