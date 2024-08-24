S&U (LON:47IE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $65.00

S&U plc (LON:47IE – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.84). S&U shares last traded at GBX 65 ($0.84), with a volume of 165 shares trading hands.
S&U Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.65. The company has a market cap of £7.80 million, a P/E ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 54.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.20.
About S&U
S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.
