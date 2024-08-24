Substratum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $152.46 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 33.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $152.46 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035794 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $178.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

