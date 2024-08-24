SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 818 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Machinery

In other Titan Machinery news, Director David Joseph Meyer bought 55,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TITN shares. B. Riley downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Northland Securities lowered Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 4.0 %

TITN traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. 67,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,784. The stock has a market cap of $327.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

