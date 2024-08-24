SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 995 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in DXC Technology by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 40.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of DXC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 78,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,053. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

