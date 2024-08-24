SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $687,000 Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 232.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,614,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,603 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 577,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after purchasing an additional 385,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 302,163 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 380,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 82,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.78. 24,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,030. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.85. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.29 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TGLS shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Tecnoglass Profile

(Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

