SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,779 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Assertio worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Assertio by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,000 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Assertio by 286.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Assertio by 18.5% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Assertio by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 380,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 28,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Assertio by 22,096.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,347,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Assertio in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Assertio in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Assertio Stock Performance

ASRT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,279. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $120.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.90. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.41.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Assertio had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 234.40%. The business had revenue of $31.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

