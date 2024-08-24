Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0316 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Surge Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

