Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0316 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Surge Energy Trading Up 2.3 %
OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16.
Surge Energy Company Profile
