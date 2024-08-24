Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Up 3.4%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.87 and last traded at $24.69. 329,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,493,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SYM

Symbotic Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.33 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $184,122.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $184,122.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,907 shares of company stock worth $3,136,703. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 21.2% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Symbotic by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Symbotic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.