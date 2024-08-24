Synapse Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Synapse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000922 BTC on major exchanges. Synapse has a total market cap of $106.83 million and $26.87 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,253,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

