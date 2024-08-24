Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Shares Down 4.8%

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 50,217,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 86,699,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

