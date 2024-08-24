Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $8.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $539.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,036. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $434.14 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $570.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,177,544.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,177,544.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,830 shares of company stock worth $42,643,721 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.09.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

