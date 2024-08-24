Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Shares Down 3.5%

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 167.50 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.18). 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 7,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.50 ($2.25).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.70) target price on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Stock Down 3.5 %

Taseko Mines Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £491.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,675.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 180.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 173.88.

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.