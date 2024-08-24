Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Tenet Healthcare worth $15,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,613,000 after purchasing an additional 172,913 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 29,172 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 453,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,266,000 after purchasing an additional 240,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $14,706,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.69.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,865 shares of company stock valued at $19,186,587 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.95. 464,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,538. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $165.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

