TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Cap Achieves $105.44 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $105.44 million and $7.51 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00042955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,957,802,275 coins and its circulating supply is 5,578,652,736 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

