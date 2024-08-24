TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches Market Cap of $101.34 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $101.34 million and $7.65 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00042267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00013579 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008271 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000103 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,957,797,670 coins and its circulating supply is 5,578,647,296 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

