Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12,123.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 371,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.19. 11,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,218. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $177.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.36 and a 200-day moving average of $160.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.86.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

