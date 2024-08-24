Tezos (XTZ) Trading Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Tezos has a total market cap of $745.16 million and $12.59 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000584 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000658 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,016,670,895 coins and its circulating supply is 996,135,576 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

