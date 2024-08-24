The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $376.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $330.00 to $376.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $363.49.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $349.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.45. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $224.64 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $240,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,997,573.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,372 shares of company stock valued at $118,440,693 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

