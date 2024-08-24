The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Hershey were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $195.65. 238,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,250. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $219.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Argus lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.47.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

