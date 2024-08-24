The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,687 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Kroger worth $34,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,276,000 after buying an additional 1,123,427 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kroger by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,453,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,653,000 after purchasing an additional 214,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kroger by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,592,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,546,000 after purchasing an additional 503,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,863,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,739,000 after purchasing an additional 118,209 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Shares of KR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

