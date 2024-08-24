The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,400.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,874,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,400.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,441 shares of company stock valued at $25,111,350 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PGR traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.17. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $130.27 and a 1-year high of $241.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.