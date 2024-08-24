The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,703,318,000 after purchasing an additional 285,070 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,951,000 after buying an additional 520,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,831,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Progressive by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,592,000 after acquiring an additional 670,006 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,885,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.25. 1,544,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,333. The company has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $130.27 and a twelve month high of $241.43.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,665,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,441 shares of company stock worth $25,111,350 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $262.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.41.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

