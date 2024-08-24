The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) COO Nathan Eric Baxter Sells 2,988 Shares of Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $211,938.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $71.78 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -42.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

